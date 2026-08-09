Heart of Virginia Charity Quilt Show and Sale

Event will feature handmade creations for local artisans to raise money for lcoal chariteis. They are, BARCC, Isaiah 117 House, Quilts of Valor, Parkview Mission and Daily Bread. Quilts will be on display and for sale. Learn how to make a block that will be a part of a community quilt. Get a start on your holiday shopping at the Boutique with unique items and gifts for everyone on your list: teachers, coworkers, kids, elders, neighbors, hostess and more. Raffles for charity quilts and door prizes will be given throughout the day. A Quilts of Valor ceremony will be Saturday, November 7 in the early afteroon to honor some brave veterans that have given so much to our country. A quilt will be presented to each of them to show our appreication. Explore, discover, shop, learn and support our community all at one place as we make our area a better place, one stitch at a time.

