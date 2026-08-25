Heiwa Matsuri Peace Festival
Heiwa Matsuri Peace Festival
Aikido in Fredericksburg is hosting a Fall Festival!
The Heiwa Matsuri is an annual, family-oriented event to celebrate the International Day of Peace. The festival will be on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 10:30-1:00 p.m. The event is completely Free!
Activities will include mini-classes in aikido (ages 7 and up) and yoga, and a world peace prayer flag ceremony, where we will wish Peace to each nation.
Aikido In Fredericksburg
10:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Aikido In Fredericksburg
5405829600
staff@aikidoinn.com
Aikido In Fredericksburg
6155 Hickory Ridge RdSpotsylvania, Virginia 22551
5405829600
staff@aikidoinn.com