Heiwa Matsuri Peace Festival

Aikido in Fredericksburg is hosting a Fall Festival!

The Heiwa Matsuri is an annual, family-oriented event to celebrate the International Day of Peace. The festival will be on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 10:30-1:00 p.m. The event is completely Free!

Activities will include mini-classes in aikido (ages 7 and up) and yoga, and a world peace prayer flag ceremony, where we will wish Peace to each nation.