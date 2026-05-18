Heritage Day Festival

Join us for Heritage Day 2026 on Saturday, August 15, from 11:00am-4:00pm, in downtown Christiansburg! Hosted by the Montgomery Museum of Art & History, this annual community event is being reimagined with an expanded focus on Appalachian lifeways and food traditions, bringing even more energy, flavor, and hands-on experiences to the heart of town.

Throughout the day, Main Street, Roanoke Street, and our Pepper Street property will transform into a lively gathering space filled with local vendors, food, music, and activities for all ages. Browse over 40 vendors offering handmade crafts, artisan goods, and unique finds, and enjoy a wide variety of food options, including a pie competition bake-off and bake sale you won’t want to miss.

This year’s event builds on the traditions our community loves, with live music, family-friendly fun, and interactive experiences around every corner. Guests can enjoy expanded children’s activities, including carnival games, a hayride, and hands-on learning opportunities designed to engage and entertain.

Step into the stories of our region through art and history exhibits, including a special VA250 mobile museum experience and an accompanying VA250 exhibit that highlights Virginia’s role in the American Revolution. These engaging displays, along with themed demonstrations and interactive elements, bring history to life in meaningful and memorable ways.

Whether you’re a longtime history enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and meaningful way to spend the day, Heritage Day 2026 offers something for everyone. Join us as we celebrate our shared history, culture, and community in downtown Christiansburg.