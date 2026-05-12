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Highland Rustic Trails Dog Day

Highland Rustic Trails Dog Day

On Sunday, June 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., we invite you and your four legged friends out on the Highland Rustic Trails for a day of doggone good fun!

The Highland Rustic Trails are free and open to the public. All dogs must be leashed. Dog owners are responsible for cleaning up after their animals. Please keep our trails clean so everyone can enjoy their experience on the Highland Rustic Trails.

*Please note that while dogs will be allowed on the Highland Rustic Trails on June 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., only service animals, as defined by the ADA, are permitted in the ticketed museum area.

James Monroe's Highland
09:30 AM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

James Monroe's Highland
4342938000
info@highland.org
https://highland.org/event/book-talk-the-american-revolution-and-the-fate-of-the-world/
James Monroe's Highland
2050 James Monroe Parkway
Charlottesville, Virginia 22902