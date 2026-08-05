Venture into the shadowy world of Irish mythology at this month's History After Dark. Discover the legend of Cú Chulainn, one of Ireland's greatest warriors—a hero whose terrifying battle fury gave rise to stories of monstrous transformation. Explore the origins of Irish mythology, the enduring significance of Cú Chulainn's tale, and the haunting themes of war, violence, and the loss of innocence that lie beneath the legend.

The program will also include a reading from "This World Below" by local author and recent Hollins University graduate, Rachel Nicole Edwards, a powerful retelling of the Cú Chulainn myth set during the American Civil War.