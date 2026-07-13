Join the Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. for our next History After Dark on Wednesday, July 29 beginning at 6:00pm as Professor Anna Bennett of Hollins University explores the fascinating connection between extreme weather and the European witch craze of the 16th and 17th centuries.

In "Supernatural Storms: Extreme Weather and the European Witch Craze," Professor Bennett will examine how devastating storms, crop failures, and changing climate conditions fueled fear, superstition, and accusations of witchcraft across Germany and northern Europe. Discover how communities sought to explain natural disasters in an age before modern science and how those beliefs shaped one of history's most infamous periods of persecution.

**PLEASE NOTE: This History After Dark will take place on the 5th Wednesday instead of the usual 4th Wednesday due to a scheduling conflict with a pre-planned event at 1772**

Please call 1772 to make reservations - space is not guaranteed otherwise!