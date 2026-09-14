History After Dark

Mark your calendars!!! Behind every classic cocktail is a story and you won't want to miss this one! Dr. Whitney Leeson from Roanoke College will bring us "History on the Rocks"! 🍸

Join us September 23 beginning at 6:00pm as we explore the history, legends, and cultural moments that gave rise to some of the world’s most iconic drinks. From the storied Manhattan to other enduring classics, we’ll uncover the people, places, and traditions behind what’s in the glass.

Because sometimes, the best way to understand history is to raise a glass to it.

Be sure to call 1772 on Main & Rooftop to make your reservation today!