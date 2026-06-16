Join us for our June "History After Dark" on Wednesday, the 24th! We welcome Michael Hudson, Director of Historic Smithfield, who will talk about "The Ella Jamerson Affair" - what is the Ella Jamerson Affair, you ask?...

A late-night discovery. A body on a train. A scandal that shocked Virginia.

What began with the death of a Lynchburg woman soon became one of the Commonwealth's most controversial stories....

Join us on the roof beginning at 6:00pm on June 24th to hear more! Be sure to call 1772 to make reservations - space is not guaranteed otherwise!