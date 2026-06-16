History After Dark
History After Dark
Join us for our June "History After Dark" on Wednesday, the 24th! We welcome Michael Hudson, Director of Historic Smithfield, who will talk about "The Ella Jamerson Affair" - what is the Ella Jamerson Affair, you ask?...
A late-night discovery. A body on a train. A scandal that shocked Virginia.
What began with the death of a Lynchburg woman soon became one of the Commonwealth's most controversial stories....
Join us on the roof beginning at 6:00pm on June 24th to hear more! Be sure to call 1772 to make reservations - space is not guaranteed otherwise!
1772 on Main and Rooftop
30.00
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc.
240.473.0148
execdirectorbchs@gmail.com
1772 on Main and Rooftop
20 S. Roanoke St.Fincastle , Virginia 24090