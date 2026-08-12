Honoring Overdose Awareness Day

The Collective Response invites the greater community to International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, from 5–7 PM at the Taubman Museum of Art (110 Salem Ave, Roanoke, VA 24011).

This event, hosted annually by the Collective Response, coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) — a global initiative aimed at honoring lives lost, raising awareness, and inspiring change. 2026 marks its 25th anniversary.

The greater Roanoke Valley stands with communities across the world to commemorate 25 years of IOAD for an evening of hope, healing, and remembrance to honor lives lost, support those impacted, and connect with local resources.

The community gathering, open and welcome to all, will include:

*A tribute slideshow honoring loved ones lost to overdose

*A memorial wall (attendees are encouraged to bring a photo)

*Connections to local recovery and prevention resources

*A space for healing, remembrance, and hope

Attendees can submit the name of a loved one for inclusion in the tribute slideshow by emailing cjones@rvarc.org.

As we recognize 25 years of IOAD, we join communities around the world in remembering every life, challenging stigma, and strengthening overdose awareness and prevention.