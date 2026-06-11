On Saturday, July 4th, Highland welcomes the public to a FREE Independence Day Concert and Celebration! From 6:00 to 7:00 pm guests are encouraged to picnic on the grounds at Highland. Beginning at 7:00 pm the Heifetz International Music Institute will perform a classically-inspired ensemble that will appeal to all ages. Following the performance, at 9:00 pm, guests will have an exclusive view of the fireworks show beside Carter Mountain from the Highland Pavilion Yard!

Seating is available underneath of the Hilltop Pavilion and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy our grassy Pavilion Yard. Wine and beer will be available to purchase. To maintain compliance with Virginia ABC laws, no outside alcohol is allowed.

Admission to the concert and fireworks show viewing is free! Space is limited and registration is required.

Please note that James Monroe’s Highland does not permit pets on the property. Leashed service animals, as defined by the ADA, are permitted.