James & Joel – Featuring Clay Mottley

The Songs & Stories of James Taylor and Billy Joel

“James & Joel” is a show like no other. Imagine if James Taylor and Billy Joel shared the bill on one stage, and told the stories behind their great songs; that’s “James & Joel”. Featuring Clay Mottley on vocals, guitar and piano, “James & Joel” takes the listener through not only all the most beloved hits by both legends, but also stories from the studio, how the songs were created, and other fascinating bits of trivia about the songs we love so much. If that weren’t enough, Mottley also dives deep into the catalogs and pulls songs that perhaps fans haven’t heard before. Mottley perfectly captures the unique finger-style guitar playing that is sure to make JT proud, and a voice that doesn’t mimic the songwriter, but shares the emotion and nuance. It’s not an imitation, but something new that sounds so familiar. When Clay moves to piano, it’s just as honest a performance. His skills on piano showcase an authentic treatment of Joel’s repertoire, but with a feeling that these songs were brand new. And somehow, Mottley’s voice can carry the power of Joel’s anthems and ballads with honesty and authenticity.