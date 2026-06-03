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Jammin' on the James: The Ham Biscuits

Jammin' on the James: The Ham Biscuits

Join us at Wilton House Museum on Saturday, June 20th for the summertime Jammin' on the James concert series featuring The Ham Biscuits. This band brings a lively blend of Virginia charm and New Orleans soul to the heart of Richmond. Guests can enjoy house tours before relaxing on the lawn with live music and Italian ice from Good Vices. Bring a picnic, lawn chairs, or blankets. Parking is limited, but a neighborhood shuttle will assist with arrival and departure.

Wilton House Museum
$5.00
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Wilton House Museum
(804)282-5936 ext. 102
kchristian@wiltonhm.org
Wilton House Museum
215 S. Wilton Rd.
Richmond, Virginia 23226