Bringing his legendary humor, quick wit, and decades of entertainment experience to the stage, Jay Leno arrives at the Academy Center of the Arts on October 23 for an evening of stand-up comedy and unforgettable storytelling. From his iconic run as host of The Tonight Show to his acclaimed series Jay Leno’s Garage, Leno has become one of the most recognizable and celebrated voices in American entertainment.

Audiences can expect a fast-paced night of sharp observational comedy, hilarious personal anecdotes, and the effortless charm that has kept Jay Leno at the forefront of comedy for generations. Whether sharing stories from late-night television, life on the road, or his passion for classic cars, Leno delivers the kind of engaging live performance that leaves audiences laughing long after the curtain falls.