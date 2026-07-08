Jazz in the Park Concert Series
Jazz in the Park Concert Series
Jazz in the Park is an annual summer concert series featuring a different top quality professional jazz group on Thursdays 7-9 pm at the Bandstand in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton Va. This 2026 summer season runs July 9 - Sept. 3. Concerts are Free & open to the public, held rain or shine. Concessions are available. Some bench seating available in front of the bandstand; lawn chairs/ blankets recommended to stretch out comfortably in this lovely park seating under the trees. Family friendly. Come out & enjoy all the great music this summer! 🎶
For more info call or TEXT : 540-280-4321
Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand
Every 9 weeks through Sep 03, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Jazz in the Park Concert Series
5402804321
llventures4@gmail.com
Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand
600 Churchville Ave.Staunton , Virginia 24401
5402804321
llventures4@gmail.com