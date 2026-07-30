Jefferson Center Presents JC Social Club Jeff Center Dance Party

JC Social Club is Jefferson Center's own signature dance party experience, born from a desire to transform Roanoke's beloved Fitzpatrick Hall into something unexpected: a full-on celebration. This is not a touring show or a ticketed concert in the traditional sense. It is a Jefferson Center original production, crafted to bring the community together for an electrifying night of music, movement, and connection.

At the heart of JC Social Club is the belief that great spaces deserve great parties. With a live DJ spinning across genres, a dazzling light show, and a full bar, the event turns one of the region's finest performance venues into a vibrant, inclusive dance floor. Adding a hands-on dimension, local favorites Dave and Donna Spangler, known as the Dancing Duo, lead guests in swing and line dance instruction. JC Social Club is Roanoke's invitation to show up, move, and celebrate together.