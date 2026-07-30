Jefferson Center Presents: Leela James

Series: Star City Series With a voice that’s raw, powerful, and unmistakably soul-stirring, Leela James has carved out a singular space in music where classic soul meets contemporary R&B. Since her breakout debut A Change Is Gonna Come in 2005, Leela has earned a reputation for blending deep, emotive storytelling with gritty vocals and timeless grooves. Influenced by legends like Aretha Franklin, Al Green, and Chaka Khan, she channels the spirit of old-school soul while fearlessly pushing musical boundaries. ‍ Early in her career, she was honored by the legendary James Brown, who affectionately coined her “The Goddaughter of Soul,” recognizing her authentic voice and powerful connection to the roots of the genre. ‍ Ms. James has gone on to record and release seven LPs, delivering eight Top 20 R&B radio singles, including two Number One tracks on the Billboard charts. Her 2021 single “Complicated” topped the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart for three consecutive weeks in the summer of that year, solidifying her reputation as a force in contemporary soul. ‍ Her beloved ballad “Fall For You” is now considered a modern classic and was certified Gold in October 2022, surpassing 500,000 units sold. Over the years, her music—including hits like “Don’t Want You Back” and “Say That” featuring Anthony Hamilton—has become synonymous with passion, authenticity, and emotional honesty. ‍ In 2014, Leela won The Soul Train Certified Award, and in 2021, she garnered an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best R&B Collaboration. She earned another NAACP nomination in 2025 for her powerful single “Lookat Whatcha Done Now” featuring Kenyon Dixon, further cementing her role as a vital and enduring voice in modern soul.