Jefferson Center Presents Rajasthani Caravan

Rajasthani Caravan is a traditional folk music ensemble dedicated to the living musical heritage of Rajasthan, India. Rooted in the centuries-old Manganiyar tradition, the ensemble presents devotional and celebratory music passed down through generations of hereditary musicians from the Thar Desert region of western Rajasthan.

The ensemble brings together master musicians and cultural educators to share this rich tradition with audiences across the United States. Vocalist Dare Khan brings the soulful melodic heart of Manganiyar singing to the stage, while Kode Khan's kamayacha - a bowed string instrument central to Rajasthani folk music - adds deep, resonant texture. Jasu Khan anchors the group with traditional dholak and percussion, and Artistic Director Katrina Ji weaves dance and cultural storytelling into each performance.

Through concert, movement, and narrative, Rajasthani Caravan offers audiences not just a performance, but a genuine encounter with a remarkable and enduring musical culture.