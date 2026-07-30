Jefferson Center Presents Reggie Watts

*Ages 18+ for explicit content

Reggie Watts is one of the most original and boundary-pushing performers working today. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, and raised in Great Falls, Montana, Watts developed an early passion for music before discovering a singular talent for blending performance art, comedy, and live looping into something entirely his own. A trained musician, he builds intricate vocal soundscapes in real time using loop pedals and beatboxing, layering them beneath sharp, absurdist humor and surrealist storytelling.

Watts came to national prominence through his acclaimed Comedy Bang! Bang! appearances and his long-running role as bandleader on CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, a position he held for the show's entire run from 2015 to 2023. His solo specials, including "Reggie Watts: Spatial" on Netflix, have earned widespread critical praise. Celebrated by critics and fellow artists alike, Watts remains a one-of-a-kind voice in contemporary performance, consistently astonishing audiences across the globe.