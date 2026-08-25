The Rockbridge Choral Society presents Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificence! with The Rockbridge Chamber Singers under the direction of William McCorkle, Artistic Director. The program, postponed from a wintery February date, includes Bach’s glorious Magnificat, Cantata 34 and Cantata 51 all featuring renowned area soloists and full chamber orchestra. Extending the Choral Society’s 50th anniversary celebration, this performance also launches a new exciting 2026-27 season of concerts.

The RCS presents choral music at the highest level of excellence and encourages an appreciation for the art of choral and ensemble singing through live performances, education, and the encouragement of new choral composition. It comprises three choruses of amateur singers: The Rockbridge Chorus, The Rockbridge Chamber Singers and The Rockbridge Youth Chorale, all providing an eclectic repertoire of choral works from the Renaissance to the present and from around the world.