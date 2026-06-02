July - August Exhibits @ Art Works!

Step into Sacred Queerness: Nature, Spirituality, and the Queer Experience in the main gallery — a powerful exhibition benefiting Virginia Pride through sales from this show. Also on view: solo exhibitions by T. Parker, Justin White, Heather McCoy, and Mandy Powell, the Community Bridge Project featuring Zahra Chowdhury, and a brand-new All Media Show highlighting local talent. Also see 80+ working artist studios.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. Exhibits will remain on view through August 22nd, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). The Bridge Project Exhibit will continue through August 31st. Sacred Queerness: Nature, Spirituality, and the Queer Experience continues through September 19th, 2026.