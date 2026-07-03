Karissa Juhas: A Night of Classical Christian Contemporary Music
Karissa Juhas: A Night of Classical Christian Contemporary Music
Karissa Juhas is a Christian singer-songwriter and classical pianist who blends elements of classical music with modern worship songwriting. She prays that, through her music, she would glorify the Lord and draw listeners into deeper worship of Him. Come join Karissa for her headline debut, a night of classical Christian contemporary music!
The Music Hall
15-18
05:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Academy Center of the Arts
434-528-3256
Artist Group Info
aadams@academycenter.org
The Music Hall
722 Commerce St.Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
434-528-3256