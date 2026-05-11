For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Kountry Wayne (Wayne Colley) burst onto the comedy scene in 2014 with a viral Facebook post, quickly becoming a prominent figure in entertainment. Known for his digital sketches featuring original characters and celebrity cameos, Wayne's comedic genius resonates across social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, garnering millions of views daily. His journey reflects a blend of humor and heart, grounded in his role as a father to ten children. In 2021, he was recognized by Variety as one of "10 Comics to Watch," a testament to his rising star power. He further solidified his presence in the industry with roles in the BET original Christmas rom-com "Holiday Heartbreak" and appearances on MTV's "Wild 'N Out." Music also plays a role in Wayne's creative portfolio, highlighted by his debut EP "Drip & Zay," produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven. His multifaceted talents extend to hosting "I Love Us," a comedy clip show on BET+, and starring in feature films like "Strange Love" on Amazon Prime and the Peacock original "Praise This," produced by Will Packer. Wayne's live performances consistently sell out theaters nationwide, supported by his engaging stage presence and relatable material. His "Straight Out The Mud" tour, produced by Live Nation, was a testament to his growing popularity, culminating in a memorable appearance at the Netflix is a Joke Festival. In September 2023, Wayne premiered his first Netflix stand-up special, "Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer," filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. This unique performance showcases his signature Southern charm and tackles themes of fatherhood, gender dynamics, and faith. “My hashtag, my mantra, is ‘Help is On The Way!’ – that’s my slogan, I own it, because I believe God’s got my back and your back and whatever is stressing you out today, it won’t last because help is truly on the way,” says Wayne, whose endearingly funny way with English stems from growing up “Kountry” in Millen, GA (pop. 3500), between Statesboro and Augusta. Adding to his accomplishments, Wayne released his debut book, "Help Is On The Way," in April 2023 through Harmony Books, offering readers a glimpse into his remarkable journey from humble beginnings in Millen, GA, to national acclaim. The book, with a foreword by Cedric the Entertainer, reflects Wayne's belief in overcoming obstacles and inspiring others to embrace their potential. Wayne's success story is rooted in authenticity and resilience, resonating with audiences seeking humor that transcends cultural boundaries. His ability to blend everyday experiences with comedic flair has endeared him to a diverse fan base, reaffirming his status as a comedic powerhouse both on and off the stage.

BUY TICKETS

Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.