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Kurt Crandall & True Story

Kurt Crandall & True Story

Second Stage Summer Concert Series presents harmonica jazz musician Kurt Crandall with saxophonist Ken Matthews as the opening act, Thursday, July 9, 2026, 6 p.m.-9 p.m at the Raine Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521.

General admission $10; children 10 yrs and younger $5; Second Stage members FREE, collected at the gate entrance starting at 5:30 p.m. Please bring your own chair. Food will be made available by Love + Umami. Alcohol (beers & wine coolers) made available by Second Stage, $4 per drink. Show will be moved to inside the Main Hall if weather interferes. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/

Second Stage | Amherst
$0-$10
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Second Stage
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/

Artist Group Info

Kurt Crandall
https://kurtcrandall.com/
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second Street
Amherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/