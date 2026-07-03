Kurt Crandall & True Story

Second Stage Summer Concert Series presents harmonica jazz musician Kurt Crandall with saxophonist Ken Matthews as the opening act, Thursday, July 9, 2026, 6 p.m.-9 p.m at the Raine Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521.

General admission $10; children 10 yrs and younger $5; Second Stage members FREE, collected at the gate entrance starting at 5:30 p.m. Please bring your own chair. Food will be made available by Love + Umami. Alcohol (beers & wine coolers) made available by Second Stage, $4 per drink. Show will be moved to inside the Main Hall if weather interferes. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/