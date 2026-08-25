Labor Day Daily Museum Admission (Free for Youth & Students)

Youth 17 and younger and all students get FREE DAILY ADMISSION ON LABOR DAY. Just stop by the front desk to check in. Adults and non-students in your party can either purchase a ticket online or in person at the guest services desk.

A daily admission ticket is good for access to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Please note that Virginia House is only open to the public on select dates for specific events during the year. Daily admission does not provide access to Virginia House.

Admission to the museum is always free for members.