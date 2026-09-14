Laps for the Cure
Laps for the Cure
💕 Laps for the Cure💕 OCTOBER 10Th 2026 10am-3pm
Join us for our annual Breast Cancer Awareness
Car Show with awards
Charity pace laps around Dominions 2 mile road course
vendors
family fun
With 15 supporting clubs, including car, truck, and bike clubs!!!
We welcome All makes and models 💕
💕Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation's Breast Cancer Fund
Come out and support this great cause at Dominion Raceway
6501 Dominion Raceway Ave. Woodford VA
For more information, email
Thomas.Moore@DominionRaceway.com
Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
5.13
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Dominion Raceway & Entertainment
brandon.fuller@dominionraceway.com
Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
6501 Dominion Raceway AveThornburg, Virginia 22580