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Laps for the Cure

Laps for the Cure

💕 Laps for the Cure💕 OCTOBER 10Th 2026 10am-3pm

Join us for our annual Breast Cancer Awareness
Car Show with awards
Charity pace laps around Dominions 2 mile road course
vendors
family fun

With 15 supporting clubs, including car, truck, and bike clubs!!!
We welcome All makes and models 💕

💕Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation's Breast Cancer Fund

Come out and support this great cause at Dominion Raceway
6501 Dominion Raceway Ave. Woodford VA

For more information, email
Thomas.Moore@DominionRaceway.com

Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
5.13
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dominion Raceway & Entertainment
brandon.fuller@dominionraceway.com
Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
6501 Dominion Raceway Ave
Thornburg, Virginia 22580