💕 Laps for the Cure💕 OCTOBER 10Th 2026 10am-3pm

Join us for our annual Breast Cancer Awareness

Car Show with awards

Charity pace laps around Dominions 2 mile road course

vendors

family fun

With 15 supporting clubs, including car, truck, and bike clubs!!!

We welcome All makes and models 💕

💕Proceeds from this event will be donated to the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation's Breast Cancer Fund

Come out and support this great cause at Dominion Raceway

6501 Dominion Raceway Ave. Woodford VA

For more information, email

Thomas.Moore@DominionRaceway.com