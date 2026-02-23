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"Law, Ethics, and National Security" presentation by Major General Charles J. Dunlap

"Law, Ethics, and National Security" presentation by Major General Charles J. Dunlap

Charles J. Dunlap, Major General, USAF, Retired
Duke University Law Professor & Executive Director,
Center for Law, Ethics & National Security
is presenting “The Legality of Armed Conflict” at the
August meeting of Senior Statesmen of Virginia
On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at
The Center at Belvedere, Charlottesville, VA

The Center at Belvedere
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Senior Statesmen of Virginia
info@seniorstatemen.org
Senior Statesmen of Virginia

Artist Group Info

shelleypearlbryant@gmail.com
The Center at Belvedere
540 Belvedere Boulevard
Charlottesville, Virginia 22901