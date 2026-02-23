"Law, Ethics, and National Security" presentation by Major General Charles J. Dunlap

Charles J. Dunlap, Major General, USAF, Retired

Duke University Law Professor & Executive Director,

Center for Law, Ethics & National Security

is presenting “The Legality of Armed Conflict” at the

August meeting of Senior Statesmen of Virginia

On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at

The Center at Belvedere, Charlottesville, VA

