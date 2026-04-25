LEAD Cooperative Event: Chamber Music Concert
LEAD Cooperative Event: Chamber Music Concert
Join the students of the 2026 LEAD Cooperative in a free & open to the public chamber music concert showcasing the incredible talents of these budding musicians.
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org