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LEAD Cooperative Event: Chamber Music Concert

LEAD Cooperative Event: Chamber Music Concert

Join the students of the 2026 LEAD Cooperative in a free & open to the public chamber music concert showcasing the incredible talents of these budding musicians.

Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn Loop
Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org
http://www.wintergreen-music.org