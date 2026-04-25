LEAD Cooperative Event: Conductor, Voice & Piano Pop-Up Concert
LEAD Cooperative Event: Conductor, Voice & Piano Pop-Up Concert
See our LEAD Cooperative students in action! Strauss was requested by the musicians—it’s a major work for 13 winds!
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org