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LEAD Cooperative Event: Conductor, Voice & Piano Pop-Up Concert

LEAD Cooperative Event: Conductor, Voice & Piano Pop-Up Concert

See our LEAD Cooperative students in action! Strauss was requested by the musicians—it’s a major work for 13 winds!

Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn Loop
Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org
http://www.wintergreen-music.org