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LEAD Cooperative Event: Diving Into Piano Concertos

LEAD Cooperative Event: Diving Into Piano Concertos

Join guest artist Awadagin Pratt as he teaches our 2026 LEAD Cooperative conductors, instrumentalists, and pianists about the inner workings of standard piano concertos.

Program includes excerpts from piano concertos, to be announced from the stage

Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn Loop
Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org
http://www.wintergreen-music.org