LEAD Cooperative Event: Diving Into Piano Concertos
LEAD Cooperative Event: Diving Into Piano Concertos
Join guest artist Awadagin Pratt as he teaches our 2026 LEAD Cooperative conductors, instrumentalists, and pianists about the inner workings of standard piano concertos.
Program includes excerpts from piano concertos, to be announced from the stage
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org