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Life Skills Academy Open House

Life Skills Academy Open House

Join us for the Life Skills Academy Open House (formerly The Academy at Belle) as we celebrate our new building, new name and expanded opportunities for local families! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun featuring inflatables, hot dogs, guided tours, activities for children, and more. Come explore our new campus, meet our staff, and learn how Life Skills Academy is helping students and families grow through academics, life skills education, and family coaching that is affordable for every family! We look forward to welcoming you and sharing this exciting new chapter with our community!

Life Skills Academy
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Life Skills Academy (formerly The Academy at Belle)
5406852605
teresa@theacademyatbelle.org
The Academy at Belle

Artist Group Info

schaeffer.teresa@gmail.com
Life Skills Academy
2230 Electric Road
Roanoke, Virginia 24018
5406852605
teresa@theacademyatbelle.org
www.theacademyatbelle.org