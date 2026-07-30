Join us for the Life Skills Academy Open House (formerly The Academy at Belle) as we celebrate our new building, new name and expanded opportunities for local families! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun featuring inflatables, hot dogs, guided tours, activities for children, and more. Come explore our new campus, meet our staff, and learn how Life Skills Academy is helping students and families grow through academics, life skills education, and family coaching that is affordable for every family! We look forward to welcoming you and sharing this exciting new chapter with our community!