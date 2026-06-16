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Live Arts presents: BE MORE CHILL

Live Arts presents: BE MORE CHILL

Live Arts can keep you cool in the summer heat. Come and see Live Arts’ summer teen musical BE MORE CHILL. Music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Tracz, based on the 2004 novel by Ned Vizzini. Directed by Daniel Kunkel. This fan-favorite sci-fi musical is a rocking new story about high school, technology, and what we're willing to do to get what we want. Visit livearts.org for tickets.

Live Arts Theater
$15.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Live Arts Theater
marketing@livearts.org
https://livearts.org/

Artist Group Info

andrew@livearts.org
Live Arts Theater
123 E Water St
Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
marketing@livearts.org
https://livearts.org/