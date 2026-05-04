Live Arts presents: GODOT IS A WOMAN and STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY

Live Arts has two shows opening May 21st as part of our FRINGE FAVORITES programming! Yes, that’s right folks, two shows! STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY, by Miriam Battye, directed by Laura May Brunk; and GODOT IS A WOMAN, by Silent Faces, directed by Mandy Shuker. Come see these two fantastic and cutting-edge avant-garde comedies! Running until June 6th. Sponsored by Miller & Lee Susen,

Awkward Sage Media, and Bay Ridge Private Wealth Management Group.

Visit livearts.org for tickets.

