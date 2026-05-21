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Live Mixed Media Demo with Lynn Cothern

Live Mixed Media Demo with Lynn Cothern

Join us at the gallery for an evening of art appreciation, sweet treats, and adult beverages. Local artist Lynn Cothern will be doing a live mixed media demo - she is proficient in oil, acrylic, collage, gouache, pastels, graphite, charcoal, and bookmaking, so we can't wait to see what she will create! Come support Lynn, have some wine and cookies, and enjoy regional art.

LinDor Arts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

LinDor Arts
5404008442
madeline@lindorarts.com
www.lindorarts.com

Artist Group Info

Lynn Cothern
cothernla@gmail.com
https://www.lynncothern.com/
LinDor Arts
306 1st Street
Roanoke, Virginia 24011
5404008442
dorsey461@verizon.net
www.lindorarts.com