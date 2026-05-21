Live Mixed Media Demo with Lynn Cothern
Live Mixed Media Demo with Lynn Cothern
Join us at the gallery for an evening of art appreciation, sweet treats, and adult beverages. Local artist Lynn Cothern will be doing a live mixed media demo - she is proficient in oil, acrylic, collage, gouache, pastels, graphite, charcoal, and bookmaking, so we can't wait to see what she will create! Come support Lynn, have some wine and cookies, and enjoy regional art.
LinDor Arts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
LinDor Arts
5404008442
madeline@lindorarts.com
Artist Group Info
Lynn Cothern
cothernla@gmail.com
LinDor Arts
306 1st StreetRoanoke, Virginia 24011
5404008442
dorsey461@verizon.net