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Luray Fire Department's 125th Anniversary Celebration

Luray Fire Department's 125th Anniversary Celebration

The Luray Fire Department will celebrate its 125th Anniversary on September 11th and 12th at the Page Valley Fairgrounds. The celebration will feature fire truck shows, cash bash, great food, and plenty of activities for kids and families to enjoy. Entertainment will include performances by Chosen Road and Low Water Bridge Band, along with a special memorial tribute by Matt Caton. For more information visit http://lurayfiredept.org

Page Valley Fairgrounds
$25.00 for Saturday's event
03:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.

Artist Group Info

twoodtv3@gmail.com
Page Valley Fairgrounds
15 Fairlane Drive
Luray, Virginia 22835
http://lurayfiredept.org