Mallory Zondag: Artist Lecture & Reception

Mallory Zondag is an award-winning artist and educator whose work focuses on the natural world and how it relates to the human experience. She explores these themes through wet felting, weaving, sculpting, and stitching, seeking to bring the ephemeral into physical being.

As a resident artist in over twenty schools and community organizations she has led her Fiber Living Wall program, a community art project where hand felted wool living walls are collaboratively created with students of all ages and abilities. The final sculpture finds a permanent home within the school or community space.

She has been the recipient of three NY Statewide Capital Regrants for Independent Artists and Community Arts, The Linny Award for Visual Artist of the Year and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for Creative Excellence and Support in Pennsylvania. Her work is held in private collections, The Whitney Museum of American Art, NY, The National Park Service, and The Allentown Art Museum, PA.

Please join the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum for Zondag’s artist talk, and be sure to check out Mallory Zondag: Transmissions from the Anthropocene, which is on view July 30 - December 5, 2026.