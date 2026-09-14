𝑶𝑵 𝑺𝑨𝑳𝑬 ! Mark Chesnutt coming to The Groove Music hall Saturday November 7th! Mark Chesnutt is one of Country’s true musical treasures. Critics have hailed him as a classic Country singer of the first order and some of Country music’s most elite entertainers, from George Jones to George Strait, echo the sentiment. Mark Chesnutt’s stature is easily gauged. He has 14 No. 1 hits. Tickets available now