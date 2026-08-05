Marks of Memory
Marks of Memory
Marks of Memory examines time, data, ancestry, and personal experience through the work of three contemporary artists—Veronica Jackson, Annette Lawrence, and LaRissa Rogers—who question what stories get told, who gets remembered, and what data gets counted and recorded. Highlighting printmaking and patterning as physical processes and systems of communication, this exhibition explores how personal and collective histories are remembered, preserved, and disseminated.
Olin Hall Galleries
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Olin Hall Galleries
540-375-2332
meyer@roanoke.edu
Artist Group Info
mlogan@roanoke.edu
Olin Hall Galleries
240 High StreetSalem, Virginia 24153
5403754959
leonard@roanoke.edu