Don't miss Virginia Rep Theatre's Summer Showtime production of Matilda Jr.! Bursting with high-energy dance numbers, unforgettable songs, and plenty of mischievous fun, this beloved musical brings Roald Dahl's extraordinary story to life on stage. Follow the brilliant and courageous Matilda as she discovers the power of imagination, friendship, and standing up for what's right. Packed with laughter, heart, and inspiring moments for audiences of all ages, Matilda Jr. is a magical theatrical experience the whole family will love. Get your tickets today and join the revolt!

Location: Gottwald Playhouse 600 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219

Dates: August 14th, 7pm & August 15th, 2pm and 7pm

