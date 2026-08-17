Medicare Open Enrollment Insurance Counseling at JABA

Medicare Advantage or Part D plans change every year. Medication coverage and costs, premiums, deductibles, and provider networks may all be different next year - even if you make no changes. Stay in control by reviewing options during Open Enrollment.

JABA offers FREE, unbiased counseling from certified volunteers. Choose a plan that will best cover your medications and save you money. Understand your options. Make an informed decision. Request an Appointment: (434) 817-5248 or jabacares.org/medicare-counseling