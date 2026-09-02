Meet the Press at Washington & Lee University

Decisionmakers from six different news outlets in the Lexington area and across Virginia will appear as part of the first Meet the Press panel at Washington and Lee University, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the school.

The participant lineup includes: David Seidel, news director, Radio I.Q.; Angilee Shah, CEO and editor-in-chief, Charlottesville Tomorrow; Doug Harwood, editor, Rockbridge Advocate; Megan Schnabel, managing editor, Cardinal News; Darryl Woodson, editor, The News-Gazette; Chris Coates, senior director of local news, Lee Enterprises.

The evening’s moderator with be Eric Deggans, Knight Professor of Journalism and Media Ethics at W&L and Critic at Large at National Public Radio. The event is free and open to the public, co-sponsored by the Knight Foundation and the Office of Community Based Learning at W&L.

The group will answer questions from the audience about how to get items in the news, how they make decisions about what is news and the challenges of local journalism in the modern age. Discussion topics will also cover the difficulty of navigating misinformation and disinformation in today’s media, the influence of artificial intelligence on journalism, local issues fueling news reports, the enduring impact of journalism ethics on news reporting and much, much more.