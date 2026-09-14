Join us at Highland at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, for Meeting a Founding President: James Monroe in Letters. Sara Bon-Harper (Highland Executive Director), Jay Gaidmore (Marian and Alan McLeod Director of Special Collections), and James Monroe portrayed by re-enactor Beau Robbins present a discussion of James Monroe’s legacy, focusing on civic leadership, with attention to gaps in public knowledge. Attendees will have the opportunity to view original Monroe letters from William & Mary Special Collections on temporary display at Highland for this event only.

The talk will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on November 14 in the lower level of the Highland Event Barn. Click on the registration link to sign up for this free program brought to you by the William & Mary alumni network.