Memories of Botetourt 4-H

The Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. invites the public to a special program celebrating the rich history and lasting impact of 4-H in Botetourt County on Thursday, October 8, as part of National 4-H Week.

The evening will feature Glenda Snyder, who served as Botetourt County's 4-H Extension Agent from the 1980s through the 2000s. During her years with Virginia Cooperative Extension, Snyder worked with thousands of young people, helping them develop leadership skills, confidence, and a lifelong appreciation for agriculture, community service, and personal growth.

Joining Snyder will be several former Botetourt 4-H members who will share personal stories and reflect on how their experiences in 4-H influenced their lives. Together, they will offer a look back at the traditions, friendships, projects, and opportunities that have made 4-H an important part of life in Botetourt County for generations.

The program complements the Historical Society's current exhibit, Home Grown: Botetourt’s Agricultural History, which explores Botetourt County's agricultural heritage and the people whose hard work and dedication have shaped the community. As one of the nation's oldest youth development organizations, 4-H has long played a vital role in teaching practical skills, encouraging civic engagement, and preparing young people to become future leaders. This program highlights the important connection between agriculture, education, and community that continues to define Botetourt County today.

Whether you are a former 4-H member, volunteer, parent, or simply interested in local history, this program offers an opportunity to reminisce, learn, and celebrate an organization that has impacted countless lives.

The program will be held on Thursday, October 8, at the Fincastle United Methodist Family Life Center, located at 137 S. Church Street in Fincastle. The program begins at 7:00pm. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome!

For more information, contact the Botetourt County Historical Society at 540.473.0148 or execdirectorbchs@gmail.com, and be sure to follow BCHS on social media.