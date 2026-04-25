Midsummer Night's Dream
Midsummer Night's Dream
Southwest Virginia Ballet's 35th Anniversary spring concert features Artistic Director Laurence Blake's A Midsummer Night's Dream and a choreographic retrospective of work Moonlight Passing by Founder Emeritus Tess Post and Unknown Il by previous Artistic Director Pedro Szalay.
The concert gives the audience a chance to experience work which formed the beginning, succession, and now the future of Southwest Virginia Ballet.
Join us May 8 @ 7:00 PM and May 9 @ 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM at Mill Mountain Theatre's Trinkle Main Stage.
Tickets are $25.00* Student and $35.00* Adult
*Additional Processing fees & Tax applies to all ticket types through all sales outlets.
Mill Mountain Theatre's Trinkle MainStage
$25 Student and $35 Adult
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Southwest Virginia Ballet
540-387-3978
info@svballet
Mill Mountain Theatre's Trinkle MainStage
1 Market St. SERoanoke, Virginia 24011
540-342-5740
info@millmountain.org