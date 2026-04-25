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Mix, Mingle & Music II: Surprises at the Cidery, at Bold Rock Hard Cider

Mix, Mingle & Music II: Surprises at the Cidery, at Bold Rock Hard Cider

Expect the unexpected in this program that features strings, brass, and woodwinds from the jazzy sounds of Jeff Scott’s Startin’ Sumthin’ to the pleasant, nature-inspired woodwind quintet by Amy Beach. The true surprise is the sextet by Beethoven—blending a string quartet with a pair of french horns creates a hunting-trip-meets-concert-hall feel. Perfect for our return to Bold Rock Hard Cider!

Bold Rock Hard Cider
$42
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
http://www.wintergreenmusic.org
Bold Rock Hard Cider
1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy
Nellysford, Virginia 22958