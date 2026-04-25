Mix, Mingle & Music II: Surprises at the Cidery, at Bold Rock Hard Cider
Mix, Mingle & Music II: Surprises at the Cidery, at Bold Rock Hard Cider
Expect the unexpected in this program that features strings, brass, and woodwinds from the jazzy sounds of Jeff Scott’s Startin’ Sumthin’ to the pleasant, nature-inspired woodwind quintet by Amy Beach. The true surprise is the sextet by Beethoven—blending a string quartet with a pair of french horns creates a hunting-trip-meets-concert-hall feel. Perfect for our return to Bold Rock Hard Cider!
Bold Rock Hard Cider
$42
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Bold Rock Hard Cider
1020 Rockfish Valley HwyNellysford, Virginia 22958