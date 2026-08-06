Looking for a unique family activity? Our “Move with Me!” class helps you connect through creative play and movement. This program is designed by theater professionals, it’s a supportive space to laugh, learn, and express yourselves. Get creative, get active, and learn fun ways to play together at home. Body-positive and perfect for all skill levels! All families are welcome! Please bring a water bottle and wear clothes that are comfortable for movement.

Ages - PreK-2nd Grade

Children must be accompanied by at least one adult

All classes are on a drop-in schedule. You aren’t required to attend all sessions. Choose the dates that work for you!

Class Dates: Sept 19, October 17, November 14, December 5

Time: 11 AM - 12 PM

Address: Virginia Repertory Theatre Education Offices - 23 W Broad Street

Phone: 804-282-2620

