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Move With Me

Move With Me

Looking for a unique family activity? Our “Move with Me!” class helps you connect through creative play and movement. This program is designed by theater professionals, it’s a supportive space to laugh, learn, and express yourselves. Get creative, get active, and learn fun ways to play together at home. Body-positive and perfect for all skill levels! All families are welcome! Please bring a water bottle and wear clothes that are comfortable for movement.

Ages - PreK-2nd Grade

Children must be accompanied by at least one adult
All classes are on a drop-in schedule. You aren’t required to attend all sessions. Choose the dates that work for you!

Class Dates: Sept 19, October 17, November 14, December 5
Time: 11 AM - 12 PM

Address: Virginia Repertory Theatre Education Offices - 23 W Broad Street
Phone: 804-282-2620

Virginia Repertory Theatre
$15 per Session
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every 4 months on Saturday through Sep 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Virginia Repertory Theatre Education Offices
8042822620
dwall@virginiarep.org
https://va-rep.org/
Virginia Repertory Theatre
114 W. Broad St
Richmond, Virginia 23220
8042822620
tickets@virginiarep.org
https://va-rep.org/events/a-christmas-carol/