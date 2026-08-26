MPVFD Car Show at Explore Park

The Mt Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, in co-sponsorship with Twin Creek Brewery’s Brugh Pub, will sponsor their Annual Car Show at Explore Park on Saturday, September 19th (with a rain date of Saturday, October 3rd) from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Annual Car Show in past years has drawn more than 100 classic, antique, modified and, frankly, some real clunkers (they’ve got a certain charm, too). There are awards given in various categories of cars displayed – Most Unique, Best Truck, Chief’s Choice, People’s Choice, Best Exhaust and “Most Likely To Be In A Police Pursuit.” Registration is $25 for each vehicle with a limit of 120 vehicles, but the show itself is open to the public free of charge. Brugh Pub will also be selling food and drinks at the Car Show, and TreeTop Quest will be operating on its normal schedule at Explore Park.

This year the Mt. Pleasant Lions Club will have a booth set up with games and activities for the children on the Brugh Pub Lawn. The MP Lions Club is celebrating their 65th anniversary of service to the Mt. Pleasant Community.

The Car Show will be held in the Explore Park parking lot across from the Brugh Pub and will include several community attractions including a 50/50 raffle. DeeJays Pat Musselwhite and Sam Murdock – M&M Tunes - will be playing the golden oldies (in keeping with some of the older cars and drivers). Brugh Pub also will have cornhole games set up on the lawn along with a booth by the Bison Head Cigar Lounge.

On special display this year will be the MPVFD’s 1932 Seagrave Fire Truck; just refurbished through a successful community donation campaign to restore it to operational status. Kids also can climb up to get their photos taken in our more modern fire apparatus.

The MPVFD Car Show is an annual community fund raising event to support the department’s volunteer firefighters with training and additional equipment needs. Car owners wishing to register and show can do so using the QR code on the MPVFD Facebook Page or at the gate on the day of the event (cash or card accepted).

Explore Park is located at Milepost 115 on the Blue Ridge Parkway (currently accessible only from Vinton), or by way of 3900 Rutrough Rd in Southeast Roanoke County.

[For more information, contact David Riddle, 540-309-6330 / stilleridd@gmail.com.]

