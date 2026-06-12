Nature lovers, families, and bird enthusiasts are invited to celebrate birds at ​the Nature Expo 2026 on Saturday, July 11​th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Mountain Lake State Park​ in Huddleston, Va.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Birds,” will feature a full day of hands-on nature activities, live demonstrations, and opportunities to learn more about the birds and wildlife of the Smith Mountain Lake region. Entry is free, ​but Smith Mountain Lake State Park parking fees apply.

Visitors can enjoy Happy Bird-Day activities, birdwatching boat tours, live bird demonstrations, make-your-own bird feeders, nature scavenger hunts, owl pellet dissections, touch-and-learn demonstrations, crafts, games, and more.

Nature Expo 2026 is presented in partnership by the Virginia Master Naturalists Blue Ridge Foothills and Lakes Chapter and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.