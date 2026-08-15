No Excellent Beauty: Visible Mending Workshop

Please join us for "No Excellent Beauty: A Visible Mending Workshop" from 2-4 PM on Friday, September 25th in the Hollins University Visual Arts Center First Floor Lobby. Bring any clothing items that need to be mended and learn beautiful visible mending techniques, including Sashiko mending!

"No Excellent Beauty: Disability Aesthetics" features the work of photographers Kristen Olinger and Michael Van Huffel. Both Olinger and Van Huffel work in the medium of digital photography to engage in self-portraiture as a means to process living with late onset chronic illness and disability. Neither artist carries visible signs of their illness, which can make describing their challenges and experiences more difficult. Through their photographs, they are able to make the unseen visible.

Image Credits: Michael Van Huffel, "Sunshine," 2017-2018. Digital photograph. Image courtesy of the artist.

