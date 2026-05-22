Obey Your Master: Tribute to Metallica

Based out of the tri-state area (NY, NJ, PA), Obey Your Master is glued together by four Metallica juggernauts with one thing in mind; to bring the audience the most authentic face melting metallica tribute show as possible! OYM plays tracks from all albums; from the begining of time, to present day hits. This concert will have any fan (young or old) speechless! All extremely impressive musicians forming the most indistinguishable Metallica tribute band in the world!